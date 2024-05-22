Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (May 22, 2024)

Archer Kicks a Med Student Out of the Room When She Freezes with a Patient | Chicago Med | NBC

Season 9 of Chicago Med has been packed with drama, both in the emergency department and in the doctors' personal lives. Find out when the final episode airs.

It’s been a whirlwind season for Chicago Med, and it’s hard to believe it’s almost over.

Season 9 saw our favorite doctors, nurses and hospital administrators contend with lawsuits, navigate new relationships, and care for loved ones facing difficult diagnoses. Episode 12 finally gave fans the most anticipated kiss of the season — between doctors Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a slow-burn romance that's been simmering all season.

There’s only one episode left of the medical drama, but several intriguing storylines are still unresolved. So when will fans gets to see how they're addressed in the finale?

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, Wednesday, May 22, 2024? The answer is yes! Fans don't have to wait one more day for the Season 9 finale. This episode, titled "I Think I Know You, But Do I Really?," airs on Wednesday, May 22 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. It will be the last before the show takes a break for the summer, ahead of the next season.

When does Chicago Med Season 10 premiere? Season 10 of Chicago Med is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2024 in its normal time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

In the meantime, the summer break from new installments is the ideal opportunity to revisit your favorite episodes or catch up on ones you may have missed.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? Those looking to catch up on the series can find all nine seasons on Peacock, where every episode from 2015 to the present is streaming.

There’s no telling what the finale has in store, but the good news is fans don’t have to wait long to find out.

For a refresher, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the head of the hospital’s patient and medical services, has been grappling with the best way to care for her ex-husband Bert as his Alzheimer’s disease progresses. In Season 9, Episode 12, Bert was hospitalized at Gaffney for smoke inhalation after he accidentally set fire to his kitchen, rattling the normally cool-as-a-cucumber Goodwin. She turned to her friend and colleague Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) for support.

Dr. Charles has also been a stalwart supporter of Ripley as the doctor and the hospital face a sketchy malpractice lawsuit. After a difficult deposition with the opposing counsel, Ripley lost his cool in a locker room in front of Dr. Charles, frustrated that the attorneys were digging up his troubled past.

Charles, who provided psych care to Ripley during his teen years, has kept his secrets safe. But in Episode 12, Ripley slowly opened up to someone else at the hospital: Dr. Asher, which led to their first kiss.