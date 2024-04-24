Kidd Risks Her Life to Save a Little Girl Who Started a Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows return.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire continues to deliver the heat, but we have some sad news for weekly watchers: The show is currently on a brief, brief hiatus.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 24, 2024) Sadly not. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are on a brief hiatus. As viewers wait for new Season 12 episodes to air, they can watch all the best Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire?

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC