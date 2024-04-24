NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider One Chicago

Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (April 24, 2024)

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows return.

By Jessica White
Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. Cast Members' Favorite Action Scenes | One Chicago | NBC
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
4:35
Behind the Scenes
Chicago Fire, Med and P.D. Cast Members' Favorite Action Scenes | One Chicago | NBC
Video thumbnail
3:19
Highlight
Brett, Mikami and Kidd Try to Revive a High School Basketball Player | Chicago Fire | NBC
Video thumbnail
2:54
Highlight
Kidd Risks Her Life to Save a Little Girl Who Started a Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Season 12 of Chicago Fire continues to deliver the heat, but we have some sad news for weekly watchers: The show is currently on a brief, brief hiatus.  

How to Watch

Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (April 24, 2024) 

Sadly not.

RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details

Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are on a brief hiatus. As viewers wait for new Season 12 episodes to air, they can watch all the best Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire? 

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?

New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays. 

In a March 2024 interview with NBC InsiderHanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."

Kelly Severide , Stella Kidd, and Christopher Herrmann stand in uniform near a fire truck Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark".
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

 

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? 

If you need to catch up on Season 12 episodes or simply re-live some of the most intense Fire moments, Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to choose from, Chi-Hards are never in any shortage of One Chicago action.

Ahead of her send-off, NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her tenure on the show. While reminiscing about her favorite memories, Killmer commended the Chicago Fire cast for their endless laughs and infectious sense of humor.

RELATED: Kara Killmer Reveals How the Chicago Fire Cast Stays Strong Through Character Exits

"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer revealed, adding that One Chicago creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."

Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Read more about:

Related Stories