Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (April 24, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago shows return.
Season 12 of Chicago Fire continues to deliver the heat, but we have some sad news for weekly watchers: The show is currently on a brief, brief hiatus.
Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on NBC.
Sadly not.
Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are on a brief hiatus. As viewers wait for new Season 12 episodes to air, they can watch all the best Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 return on Wednesday, May 1 at 9/8c on NBC for One Chicago Wednesdays.
In a March 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, gave Chi-Hards three words to describe Season 12 of Chicago Fire: "Bittersweet, emotional, and supportive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
If you need to catch up on Season 12 episodes or simply re-live some of the most intense Fire moments, Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes. With hundreds of episodes to choose from, Chi-Hards are never in any shortage of One Chicago action.
Ahead of her send-off, NBC Insider chatted with Kara Killmer about her tenure on the show. While reminiscing about her favorite memories, Killmer commended the Chicago Fire cast for their endless laughs and infectious sense of humor.
"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer revealed, adding that One Chicago creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show...have a good sense of humor."
Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.