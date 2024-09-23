Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (September 23, 2024)

It's time for The Voice Season 26, and here's everything you need to know about tuning in.

The wait is over. Four months after Season 25 crowned a new champion, The Voice is back for its 26th season on NBC with new singers, a new lineup of Coaches, and some new competition features that you won't want to miss.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

You've probably heard by now that The Voice is coming back, but you might still have a few questions: When is it on? How do I watch? Who will I be watching? That's why we're here. Before the Season 26 premiere, let's take a closer look at what to expect in the coming days and weeks.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (September 23, 2024)? Yes! For the first time in four months, The Voice is back on NBC. The Season 26 premiere airs September 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be followed on Monday, September 30 at the same time.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week? (September 24, 2024)? No. The Voice season premiere is on Monday night, and there is no episode on Tuesday this week - as the America's Got Talent season finale will be airing at that time.

Who are the Coaches for The Voice Season 26?

Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Buble perform together. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

We've got yet another dazzling new lineup of Coaches for the new season of The Voice, combining two savvy veterans (both of whom are past winners) with two brand-new Coaches dropping into their chairs for the first time.

On the veteran side of things, we've got Gwen Stefani, who returns after a break for her eighth season as a full-time Coach, looking for her second-ever win on the series after claiming the title back in Season 19. Then there's Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country, who returns for her third consecutive season on the show, and her first as defending champion after a victory in Season 25.

If you want new Coaches, we've got a pair of big ones from opposite sides of the musical spectrum, as five-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg join the series. One's a celebrated traditional pop vocalist, the other's one of the most famous rappers who's ever lived. But who will come out on top?

What's new on The Voice in Season 26?

Michael Bublé performs. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Like every season of The Voice, Season 26 will kick off with Blind Auditions, during which the Coaches will pick their teams by turning their chairs and campaigning for singers who've impressed them with blind singing challenges. If you're a longtime viewer, you know how the Blinds work, but this season there's one new feature worth remembering.

For the first time, Coaches will be given access to a Coach Replay button during the Blind Auditions. Traditionally on The Voice, if you don't turn your chair while the vocalist is still performing, then you've lost out on a chance to represent that vocalist as a Coach. With the Replay button, you get a second chance to opt in, heightening the stakes for Coaches and singers alike.

How to Watch The Voice

The Voice airs every week on NBC, and you can watch live via your local affiliate. Every episode also arrives on Peacock the next day, so if you missed the episode the night before, you can always catch up.