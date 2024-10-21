Dr. Wolf and his interns are about to take on a military veteran with some strange symptoms.

The premiere season of Brilliant Minds is quickly picking up speed, with a fifth episode already coming soon. Read on for more information on when it’s coming out.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds' Zachary Quinto Initially Struggled to Understand This About Oliver Sacks

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (October 21, 2024)? Yes! Season 1, Episode 5, “The Haunted Marine,” will premiere on October 21, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here). In this upcoming episode, Zachary Quinto's Dr. Oliver Wolf must help a Marine grapple with mysterious symptoms before the birth of his child.

In the previous episode, "The Blackout Bride," Dr. Wolf and the interns were introduced to Bridget (portrayed by Samantha Hanratty), a bride who walked into the Bronx General Hospital with no recollection of how she got there. After taking mysterious pills with her husband Charlie on their wedding night, the new bride had no idea where her husband was — but his blood was all over her body.

After Dr. Wolf took the same pills as Bridget to get into her mindset, he and Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) were able to find Charlie in a walk-in freezer. He'd been stabbed and was in serious condition, but he was still alive. Eventually, Bridget regained her memory and was able to recollect stabbing Charlie in the chest herself ...

The team diagnosed Bridget with Maple Syrup Urine Disease, which, compounded by the drugs and other extenuating circumstances, resulted in a violent streak.

RELATED: What Is Maple Syrup Urine Disease? A Brilliant Minds Medical Mystery

The episode ends on a tragic note: Charlie died unexpectedly after emergency surgery and Bridget was taken away in handcuffs for his murder. It's a sad ending but not without hope, with Dr. Wolf vowing to look after her to the best of his abilities as her doctor, and assuring her that her husband's death wasn't her fault.

Zachary Quinto raves about how “inviting” Brilliant Minds is for audiences

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf and Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang during Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Diving into deep, emotional storylines each and every episode is the entire point of this medical drama.

Brilliant Minds takes full advantage of the opportunity to be able to relate to viewers who come from all walks of life. Quinto is on board with the show’s passion for making anyone’s voice heard and opening the floor for discussion.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Knows Brilliant Minds' Cases Will Make You Cry: "That's Good!"

"I think that's what we want to be able to do, is encourage conversations," he previously told NBC Insider. "I've always said, if people watch our show and they see themselves in these characters and in these stories, then we're doing our jobs. I think that is what we're inviting people into, and I hope what people take away from it."

Watch new episodes of Brilliant Minds when they premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.