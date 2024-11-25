After new love has blossomed at Bronx General Hospital, things take a slightly darker turn in the next Brilliant Minds .

Many of our day to day problems run deeper than we think, and that's certainly the case for both the patients and the doctors on Brilliant Minds. Every week, the team at Bronx General Hospital tackles a new challenge, whether it's a woman who's lost the all-important connection with her children or a soldier who's struggling with an invisible illness.

Where will the next adventure take us and when will it happen? Read on to learn more about when the next episode of Brilliant Minds will premiere on NBC.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (November 25, 2024)? Yes, a new episode of Brilliant Minds premieres tonight, Monday, November 25, 2024 on NBC at 10/9c. Episode 9, titled "The Colorblind Painter," will follow the team at Bronx General Hospital as they take on a new patient: an artist who refuses to paint for his upcoming show. Meanwhile, Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) enters uncharted territory with a patient.

Last week's episode saw Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his intern team tackle the case of an elderly woman (played by Susan Bay Nimoy) who'd found new vigor for life. It also saw Dr. Pierce make a genuinely chilling discovery about one of her patients; a discovery that has incredible repercussions on her personal life ...

Going deeper with Dr. Carol Pierce

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) appears in Season 1 Episode 8 of Brilliant Minds Photo: Rafy/NBC

As the season keeps delving into our character's backstories, we'll learn more about the seemingly always-steady Carol. While this includes her ongoing relationship with long-time friend Wolf, we'll also get a greater understanding of her personal struggles.

"As I've gone through this journey of developing this character, I've realized that we are not as alike as I thought we were," Perry said previously of portraying Dr. Carol Pierce. "In terms of the way we think, matters of the heart, and matters of the mind, we're not. I'm a very logical person. She handles things a lot with her heart, and that's often the way she treats her patients. She is unwavering. She is fiercely loyal.

"And I'm going to be very transparent, I have never done actual therapy in my life," she continued. "And in watching this, because mental health is at the forefront of most conversations right now, it's really making me take a step back and I decided that that might be my first step. As soon as we wrap up. I don't have time for it right now," she joked. "But it's really showing me the importance of it."

