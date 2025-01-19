What Time Is the 2025 Presidential Inauguration & How to Watch on NBC

Trump says his inauguration speech will focus on unity

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second time on January 20.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for a second time in a traditional inauguration ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden confirmed that he and First Lady Jill Biden will attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, passing the presidential torch to the incoming administration. And while Inauguration Day falls on a federal holiday in 2025, all of the ceremonial events will still take place.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the presidential inauguration and what to expect during the broadcast.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

When is the inauguration? Trump’s inauguration takes place on Monday, January 20, 2025 and the swearing-in ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET. Inauguration Day in 2025 falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the federal holiday is observed on the third Monday in January. Before Trump, President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1997 also took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Constitution states that Inauguration Day will take place on whichever day January 20 falls in the week. If January 20 falls on a Sunday, however, the public inauguration ceremony would take place on January 21.

How can you watch Trump’s 2025 inauguration? NBC will broadcast special live coverage of Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20. Tune into your local NBC News station or stream Trump’s inauguration on NBC News NOW. You can access NBC’s live 24/7 streaming news channel on YouTube, Peacock, NBCNews.com, the NBC News app, and other streaming platforms. Starting at 7 a.m. ET, TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will kick off NBC's inauguration coverage live from Washington, D.C. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will then lead NBC News’ special coverage of the inauguration throughout the rest of the day. During this broadcast, Holt and Guthrie will be joined by Melvin, Roker, Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas, NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, and chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

During the ceremony, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Trump while Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer Vice President-elect JD Vance’s oath of office. There will also be musical performances, and Trump will deliver an inaugural address after he’s sworn in for his second term.

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press Trump said his inaugural address will be “a message of unity.”

Donald Trump, left, poses for photos with Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), before making remarks to a crowd during an event on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images