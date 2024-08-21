Bringing Heart to the Action | The Killer on Peacock | NBC

Get ready to see Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, and Sam Worthington in beautiful action.

The Killer: How to Watch Peacock's New John Woo Action Movie

Fire up that Peacock subscription folks! Acclaimed director John Woo's The Killer, a reimagining of his classic 1989 Hong Kong action film, is almost upon us!

Set against the backdrop of the seedy Parisian underworld, this contemporary version follows an assassin-for-hire (Nathalie Emmanuel) who's forced to go on the run from cops and criminals after she refuses to kill an innocent woman (Diana Silvers).

RELATED: The Killer: Everything to Know About John Woo's Peacock Action Film

Head below to find out how to catch the new film, exclusively on Peacock.

How to Watch John Woo's The Killer

Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Finn (Sam Worthington) appear in The Killer (2024). Photo: Christine Tamalet / Universal Pictures

The Killer streams exclusively on Peacock this coming Friday, August 23. Get excited with an exclusive clip from the movie.

The project was co-written by Brian Helgeland, the acclaimed screenwriter known for his work on L.A. Confidential, Mystic River, 42, and Legend. As Woo (Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II) states in the official production notes, the Academy Award-winning scribe "captured the essence of the original The Killer, and he also found a way to work in a very different story that makes it feel like a brand-new film. I loved his dialogue, which really makes the characters stand out. He created many fantastic story beats and drama."

“Without question, depth of character, being able to get involved with the characters’ journey, is what makes a movie worth watching, and what John Woo brings to the table is that depth of character and then delivering on visceral action,” adds producer Alex Gartner. “That, of course, creates great jeopardy and makes you sit up on the edge of your seat hoping that these characters survive this perilous journey.”

Who stars in The Killer?

Sey (Omar Sy) and Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel) appear in The Killer (2024). Photo: Christine Tamalet / Universal Pictures

The Killer stars Emmanuel (The Fast Saga, Game of Thrones), Omar Sy (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Silvers (Ma), Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus), Saϊd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman), Tchéky Karyo (A Very Long Engagement), Grégory Montel (Thirst for Life), Angeles Woo (Silent Night), and Aurélia Agel (Black Widow).

RELATED: The Killer: Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters of John Woo's Peacock Film

Also written by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, Woo produced the film alongside Gartner, Charles Roven, and Lori Tilkin deFelice. Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella are executive producers.

Will John Woo's The Killer open in theaters? Nope! The Killer will only be available to watch on Peacock.

How to subscribe to Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!