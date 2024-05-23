How to Watch the 2024 Red Nose Day Special on NBC

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Are you ready for Red Nose Day? The annual charity fundraiser brings together the biggest stars for a night of fun and inspiring comedy, raising money to help alleviate child poverty along the way. This year, the annual event celebrates its 10-year anniversary, so be sure to tune in.

When does Red Nose Day air?

Red Nose Day: Cheers to Ten Years airs Thursday, May 23, at 8/7c on NBC.

How can I watch Red Nose Day?

Tune in to NBC at 8/7c on May 23. The special will live on Peacock starting the day after airing, so make sure you've got an account there!

What is Red Nose Day?

The special is best known for its pop culture parody skits, a tradition that comes from the U.K. iteration of the event, which began in 1986. According to a Comic Relief US press release, “Red Nose Day” has raised $370 million during the years it has aired in the United States.

This year, there are also whimsical sweepstakes prizes available to those who donate. Now through June 3, those who donate can enter to win one of six “Childhood Dreamstakes” experiences. They are a life-sized edible cookie version of the winner, a monster truck ride, an edible cotton candy castle, a hot air balloon ride, a giant model volcano, and “a trip to befriend a penguin," per ABC News.

The "Dreamstakes" were planned in collaboration with creative agency Gus. “To us, it’s a reminder of the carefree happiness every child deserves, and the childhood sense of fun and wonder that’s inside us all,” Gus co-founder Spencer LaVallee said in a statement.

