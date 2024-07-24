Meet Gen-Z Olympians Taking Social Media by Storm

As 2024 Paris arrives, these Olympians are redefining success by inspiring millions through their social media presence.

In an era where every moment can be instantly shared and celebrated, a new breed of Olympians has emerged ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics—athletes whose achievements transcend the podium to captivate and inspire millions on social media.

This phenomenon is common among Gen-Z athletes, who have harnessed the power of platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These athletes showcase their abilities, unique personalities, and off-field interests, setting a new standard for the future of sports and social media.

With a growing trend towards personal branding and content creation, these Olympians are not just athletes; they are redefining what it means to be a competitor and an influencer in the digital age, marking a significant shift in the dynamics of the Olympic Games.

Here's a look at some of the most prominent young stars.

Tyler Downs

Tyler Downs poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Off the diving platform, Tyler Downs, 20, has not only garnered widespread attention but has also connected with a new generation of fans worldwide through his engaging presence and captivating content on social media, making the world feel a little smaller and more connected.

Downs shares diverse posts and videos, notably on TikTok, where he engages his audience with everything from "get ready with me" swim vlogs to humorous videos synced with viral audio trends. His engaging content has propelled him to over 880,000 followers on the platform.

Competing at tje 2020 Tokyo Games, Downs began sharing his daily life on social media, which quickly garnered a surge in followers. From attempting viral dances to offering an intimate glimpse into the life of an Olympian, he engages his audience in a way that makes them feel intimately connected to his journey.

Suni Lee

Sunisa Lee reacts as she is introduced to the spectators during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic at the XL Centre, Hartford, on May 18th, 2024, in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Suni Lee's remarkable journey from adversity to Olympic champion has made her a household name in gymnastics and a rising star on social media.

At 20, her inspiring story of talent and perseverance underscores how social media can amplify the achievements of modern heroes. Representing Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she captured hearts worldwide with her balance beam and floor exercises, including a gold medal in the all-around competition.

While Suni captured hearts in the competition, she began posting on TikTok and Instagram. Since then, Lee has collaborated with various brands and participated in fashion campaigns, including SKIMS, Love Shack Fancy, and Nike.

With a combined audience of over 3 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Lee utilizes her social media platforms to intertwine fashion, culture, and creative content. Her posts often feature collaborations with cosmetic brands and provide insights into her competition-day makeup routines.

Erriyon Knighton

Erriyon Knighton of of The USA competes in round one of the Men's 200m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on August 3, 2021 Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A prodigy on the track, Erriyon Knighton is dominating the track and field world with his record-breaking speed and remarkable international performance.

The athlete is renowned for breaking Usain Bolt's 200m dash record 13 times.

With over 89 thousand followers on Instagram, Knighton uses his platform as a powerful marketing tool, sharing promotional videos and collaborations with fellow Olympians. He prominently features his high-profile partnerships with OMEGA, Adidas, and Icy Hot.

Recently, the Olympic runner teamed up with Red Bull to film a race car video alongside Olympian Lindsey Vonn. Additionally, he shares insights into his training routines, competition experiences, and moments from his everyday life.

Coco Gauff

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff celebrates her announcement as the US Flag Bearer at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Coco Gauff, 20, is known as a teenage tennis sensation. The athlete has taken the sports world by storm with her extraordinary talent and captivated a massive audience of over 2.3 million followers across social media with her online presence.

She uses her platforms to advocate for social justice, share her journey, and connect with fans around the globe. From classic selfies to reposting fan art, Gauff actively engages with her fanbase. When not interacting with fans, she’s showing off her off-the-court fashion.

Gauff has partnered with several notable brands, including New Balance, with which she signed a partnership in 2018. Recently, Gauff took to social media to announce her new role with smoothie company Naked as their Chief Smoothie Officer.

Her strategic use of social media amplifies her athletic achievements and partnerships. It reinforces her commitment to meaningful causes, making her a role model for the next generation of athletes and advocates.

