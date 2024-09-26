There’s No Barrier Between Sir and Gabi Anymore in “Thrilling” Season 2 First Look

With Sir (Mark Paul Gosselaar) on the loose in the upcoming Season 2 of NBC's Found, the gloves are off and anything can happen between Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her former high school English teacher.

"These two have never not had a barrier between them," Hampton, who also serves as a producer on the missing persons drama, explains in this first-look video. "He's held her captive, she's held him captive, and now, there is no chain. The anxiety on both ends of what the next chess move is gonna be, you get to see that play out and it gives another pulse to the season."

Complicating matters is the fact that the other employees of Mosely & Associates walked away in disgust after learning about the monster Gabi held in her basement for close to a year. Everyone needs time to process the shocking betrayal, of course, but the team scattering means that each character — Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) especially — has now become an easier target for Sir, who is willing to destroy everything in Gabi's life until there's nothing left, save for the two of them.

"You are going to have all the feels that you had when we left off in Season 1, but they will be magnified," Hampton promises. "It's going to be thrilling and it's going to leave you on the edge of your seat."

Get a sneak peek at Found Season 2 with stars Shanola Hampton and Mark Paul Gosselaar

What is the premise of NBC's Found? Found centers around the team at Mosely & Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based endeavor that is half PR firm and half private investigation service. The company was founded by Gabi Mosely, who, after being held against her will for over a year by a man named "Sir," has dedicated her life to finding missing people often overlooked by the system: people of color, prostitutes, the homeless, etc. Working alongside her are other people deeply traumatized by kidnappings and/or unsolved missing persons cases.

Is Found based on a true story? While Found isn't based on a true story, its weekly episodes do take some loose inspiration from real-world events and experiences.

"We sort of call it the jambalaya," creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said while appearing on a recent episode of the Dateline podcast. "It's a mix between things that have happened in real life, things that have happened to us. Our writers, our actors, our crew have been very generous with their stories; their stories of healing, their journeys. That also gets put into the jambalaya pot. And then [we add in] our creative imagination, as long as it's grounded in reality and authenticity. We mix all of that up and out of that come our episodes."

When does Season 2 of Found premiere?

Found returns to NBC for its second season — which will comprise a total of 22 episodes — Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET. All of Season 1 is now available to stream on Peacock.