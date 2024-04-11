Fire up the arcade games and pizza oven! The Five Nights at Freddy's film franchise will return in fall 2025.

It's Official! Universal & Blumhouse Confirm Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel: Everything We Know So Far

After nearly a decade of sluggish Hollywood development, Scott Cawthon's beloved Five Nights at Freddy's gaming franchise finally arrived in theaters and on Peacock last fall. Based on the movie's record-breaking box office success, however, the long wait didn't seem to phase die-hard fans who turned out in droves to see Freddy Fazbear and his killer animal cohorts on the big screen, helping the Universal and Blumhouse release become the highest-grossing horror movie of 2023.

A strong box office performance and a few dangling story threads can only mean one thing: the feature-length side of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza won't be closing down anytime soon. And with eight titles in the main video game series, director and co-writer Emma Tammi has a chance to wade into the deep and obscure corners of the FNAF lore endlessly discussed online.

"We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that," Tammi said during a recent conversation with Variety. "This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see."

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel?

Yes, there will be a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, currently slated for a wide theatrical bow in fall 2025 (no word yet on if it will also receive a day-and-date release on Peacock). According to Deadline, the exciting news was confirmed this week during the Universal CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas by the studio's President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Jim Orr. The official Blumhouse account on X, formerly Twitter, subsequently corroborated the announcement, with Jason Blum teasing more animatronic work from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

What Will the Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel Be About?

As fans know, the second Freddy's game introduces a brand-new security guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald, as well as new animatronic antagonists and the concept of facial recognition. If the plan really is to adapt each of the games in order — albeit with a few tweaks here and there for the sake of adapting them for a cinematic narrative — then maybe the sophomore chapter will center around Mike (Josh Hutcherson), Abby (Piper Rubio), and Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) teaming up to save Mr. Fitzgerald from the wrath of Vanessa's child abducting/serial killing father, William Afton (Matthew Lillard) who vowed to come back.

A return of the sinister Fazbear Entertainment founder seems more than likely when you take into account the fact that Universal and Blumhouse signed Lillard to a three-movie deal, which is something the actor revealed earlier this year.

Another mystery concerns the fate of Mike's money-grubbing Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson), who was seemingly killed in Mr. Schmidt's home. The Hollywood Reporter broached the topic with Tammi, pointing out that even if Jane did somehow survive, it would not reflect well on the nephew she spent the entire movie trying to discredit.

"We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up," the director said.

Speaking to Variety in January 2024, Hutcherson revealed that a sequel was in the early stages of development. “I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” he teased. “Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal."

How to watch the Five Nights at Freddy's movie

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.