Everything to Know About Tom Hughes, Who Plays Titus in Peacock's Those About to Die

Gladiator drama Those About to Die is just days away from diving deep into the sport and spectacle that captivated ancient Rome, landing on Peacock as the bird app’s newest all-new original series.

Centered on gladiatorial combat and its cutthroat behind-the-scenes politics, the epic drama hails from creators Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) and iconic film director Roland Emmerich (Stargate, Independence Day), who’s choosing the violent grandeur of Roman bloodsport as the backdrop for his small-screen directing debut.

RELATED: Those About to Die: Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters in Peacock's Gladiator Series

The amazing Anthony Hopkins takes center stage in Those About to Die as the Roman Emperor Vespasian, who just so happens to be smack in the middle of succession plans as he preens Titus Flavianus — his elder son — as the apparent heir to his leadership title. British actor Tom Hughes plays Titus in the series as a tough-minded military man (and probably the right son for the job), a sharp contrast with his younger brother Domitian (Jojo Macari) — who instead prefers to stage-manage the empire’s gladiatorial games far removed from the perils of the battlefield.

What to know about Those About to Die star Tom Hughes

Titus (Tom Hughes) on Those About To Die Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Reiner Bajo/Peacock

Though Hughes’ British screen career dates back more than a decade, the 39-year-old actor and Chester, England native has only recently begun making waves on the Hollywood side of the pond.

After scoring a British Independent Film Awards nomination for his comedic turn in 2010’s Cemetery Junction (a film directed by the original British creators of The Office), Hughes’ career kicked into high gear with appearances opposite Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz in British thriller Page Eight; Jenna Coleman in the historical drama Victoria; and Dame Judi Dench in the 2018 spy drama Red Joan.

RELATED: Those About to Die: How to Watch Roland Emmerich's New Gladiator Series

From 2020 onward, Hughes has been turning up onscreen in places where you’ve likely spotted him more than once. He was part of the huge ensemble cast for fantasy TV series A Discovery of Witches (as famous playwright Christopher Marlowe), starred opposite Emily Blunt in the western-themed series The English, and teamed up with Mark Wahlberg for Antoine Fuqua’s 2021 sci-fi movie Infinite.

Most recently, Hughes donned colonial duds alongside Michael Douglas in this year’s miniseries biographical drama Franklin, where he portrayed British barrister Paul Wentworth as a key figure in Benjamin Franklin’s race to persuade France to join America’s revolutionary cause. Hughes’ role in Those About to Die as an emperor-in-waiting places him once again near the center of some of history’s deepest political intrigues — though the series makes sure that his chariot race to power will definitely come at a high cost.

Catch Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus when Those About to Die premieres on Peacock, with all 10 episodes arriving on July 18.