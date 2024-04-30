Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
What’s New on Peacock in May 2024? The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Love Undercover, the Kentucky Derby & More
From racing to romance to reality TV intrigue, Peacock’s the place to chill as the weather heats up outdoors.
Is it summertime yet?! Eh — not quite. But things are heating up outdoors as May approaches, even as Peacock keeps things on ice with an eclectic slate of fresh streaming debuts, huge sporting events, new-rotation movies, and a celebration of culture that lasts all month long.
New to the bird app this month is The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a Peacock original limited series based on author Heather Morris’ bestselling novel that examines the real-life story of love and loyalty between Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey Keitel head up the cast in a poignant remembrance of hope amid hopelessness, with The Tattooist of Auschwitz available to stream from May 2.
If sizzling romance is more your speed, there’s a Peacock premiere for that, too. May 9 marks the series debut of Love Undercover, the new reality dating show with a super-addictive twist: How will potential partners react when a squad of international soccer superstars hides their wealth and fame in the name of attracting true love? Follow along as the athletic pros go incognito, concealing the affluence that just might be revealed to the mate who proves to be less than impressed by fleeting luxuries.
And, if literal speed is more your speed, there’s no better place to be in May than Peacock. A grand American sports tradition marks a major anniversary milestone with the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby on May 4, followed later in the month (May 26) by the spectacle of open-wheeled racing with the 108th Indianapolis 500. And for a change of pace that still keeps things competitive, tune in live beginning May 7, when the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest kicks off the annual mega-music sensation, as nations vie for pitch-perfect bragging rights in the world’s biggest musical event.
Season 1 of the inventive music-themed comedy We Are Lady Parts was a hit with critics back in 2021, and this month marks the series return of the show that shadows the joyfully chaotic adventures of its titular Muslim female punk band — all while they shore up their roster and stay on the hunt to land the perfect gig. Catch up on the series in time to plug in on May 30, when We Are Lady Parts cranks it up to 11 for its amped-up Season 2 encore.
There’s even more fresh streaming stuff in store on Peacock, where the entire month of May will mark the small-screen celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. Commemorate the occasion with 31 days of a well-curated cultural collection, including new movie additions like The Joy Luck Club, The Last Airbender, and Life of Pi — as well as the streaming debut of the 2023 Chinese 3D animated fantasy feature Deep Sea.
Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in May:
Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
Peacock May Highlights
May 2: The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock Original)*
May 3: The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 4: Kentucky Derby
May 7: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 8: Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
May 9: Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
May 16: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
May 26: The 108th Indianapolis 500
May 30: We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Movies (Streaming May 1)
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons*
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween*
Boogie*
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods*
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code*
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out*
The Hurt Locker*
Identity Thief
Inferno*
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck Club
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (‘99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third*
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers*
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three… Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)*
Warrior (2011)*
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
New Episodes Weekly
America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)
Password, Season 2 (NBC)
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA Network)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)
Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)
Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo) Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)
The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month
5 Weddings
51st State
All My Life
Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days
Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds
Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong
AP Bio, Seasons 1-4
The Argument
Ashfall
The Assassin
Babysplitters
The Barefoot Artist
Beijing Bicycle (arriving May 1)
Boogie (arriving May 1)
Bravestorm
Bruce Lee, The Legend (arriving May 1)
Burning
Chu And Blossom
Comedy Invasian, Seasons 1-2
Conan The Barbarian
Deep Sea (arriving April 26)
Doom (arriving May 1)
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story (arriving May 1)
Drive-Away Dolls
Eagle And The Albatross
Eat With Me
The Eight Hundred
Emily & Tim
Encounter
Enemy Within
Every Day In Kaimuki
Exchange, The
Family Karma, Seasons 1-3
First Love
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
Gook
Haunters
Heroes, Seasons 1-4
The High Note
House Of Ho, Seasons 1-2
I Will Make You Mine
Ichi The Killer: Remastered
In A New York Minute
Intelligence, Seasons 1-3
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Jiang Ziya
The Joy Luck Club (arriving May 1)
Kill Your Friends
Kill Zone 2
Knock At The Cabin (arriving May 24)
Kung Fu Ghost
The Last Airbender (arriving May 1)
Legend Of The Fist: The Return Of Chen Zhen
Life Of Pi (arriving May 1)
Made In Chinatown
The Man Standing Next
Mao's Last Dancer
Margaret Cho: Psycho
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
Mdma
Meet the Patels
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid) (arriving May 1)
Memoir Of A Murderer
Memoirs Of A Geisha (arriving May 1)
Message Man
Miss India America
My Way
Natural Vice
Oh Lucy!
Paradox
Police Story: Lockdown
The Protege
Quantum Leap (2022), Seasons 1-2
Red Doors
Resilience And The Lost Gems
Rise: Blood Hunter (arriving May 1)
The Rundown (arriving May 1)
The Sacrifice
Safeguard
Sea To Shining Sea
Shaolin
Sky Blossom: Diaries Of The Next Greatest Generation
Snitch (2013) (arriving May 1)
Solar Attack
Sold
Sons Of Summer
Special ID
Sukiyaki Western Django
Supremacy
Surrogate Valentine
Swing Kids
The Swordsman
A Taxi Driver
They/Them
Three-Body, Season 1
Three Extremes Ii (arriving May 1)
Three... Extremes (arriving May 1)
Tie The Knot
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1
Train To Busan
Una
The Undeclared War, Season 1
Unstoppable (2018)
The Valley (2017)
Vegas Baby
The Villainess
The Wailing
War Of The Arrows
Warriors Of The Rainbow
Watching The Detectives
We Are Lady Parts, Season 1
We Are Little Zombies
Wedding Palace
White Rabbit
Who Is Arthur Chu?
The Witch: Subversion
Young Rock, Seasons 1-3
Live Sports & Events
New Episodes Weekly:
Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Wednesday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Live Events:
May 1-5: La Vuelta Femenina 2024
May 2 – PL Chelsea v. Tottenham (rescheduled from MW 26)
May 3-6 – Premier League MW 36
May 2-5: PGA TOUR CJ CUP Byron Nelson
May 3: NXT Level Up
May 3: Kentucky Oaks
May 4: 150th Kentucky Derby
May 3-4: Kentucky Derby 2024
May 3-5: PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational
May 4: WWE Backlash France
May 4: WWE Backlash France (Spanish)
May 4: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO
May 4-5: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup
May 4-5: World Athletics Relays
May 5: HSBC SVNS – Singapore
May 5: Laureus Sports Awards
May 6-8: NCAA PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships
May 9-12: PGA TOUR Myrtle Beach Classic
May 9-12: PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition
May 9-12: PGA TOUR Wells Fargo Championship
May 9-12: LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
May 10-11: INDYCAR – Indianapolis Grand Prix
May 10: NXT Level Up
May 10: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. USA
May 10: Wanda Diamond League - Doha
May 11: Boxxer – Jessica McCaskill v. Lauren Price
May 11: PAC Women’s Rugby- Australia v. Canada
May 11-12: Premier League MW 37
May 11: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT
May 11-12: IMSA – Laguna Seca
May 12: World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Margaret River
May 13-19: Live From the PGA Championship
May 16-19: LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
May 17: NXT Level Up
May 17: PAC Women’s Rugby - Australia v. USA
May 17: Black Eyed Susan
May 18: Preakness
May 17-18: Preakness 2024
May 18: USATF LA Grand Prix
May 18: USA Gymnastics Core Hydration
May 18-19: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
May 19: Premier League Championship Sunday
May 19: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v. Canada
May 19: Wanda Diamond League – Rabat
May 20-22: NCAA Women's Golf Championships
May 23-26: PGA TOUR Champions KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
May 23-26: PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge
May 24: PAC Women’s Rugby - New Zealand v Australia
May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring
May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring (Spanish)
May 25: Pro Motocross Championship – Fox Raceway National
May 25: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League)
May 26: INDYCAR – The 108th Indianapolis 500
May 26-27: 2024 Roland-Garros Tennis
May 27-29: NCAA 2024 Men's Golf Championships
May 29-31: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
May 30: Wanda Diamond League - Oslo
May 30-31: U.S. Women’s Open
May 30-31: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open
May 30-31: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
May 31-June 2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic
May 31: IMSA – Detroit
News Programming and Talk Shows
Same-Day
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day
(*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Digital Only
Dateline 24/7 Channel Marathon: Don’t Mess With Mom (May 11-14)
Met Gala Digital Red Carpet 2024 (May 6)
Morning Mika (Thursdays)
Velshi Banned Book Club (May 1, May 15 and May 29)