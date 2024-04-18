We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look & Nobel-Winning Guest Star Revealed

Bisma (Faith Omole), Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha ( Juliette Motamed), and Amina (Anjana Vasan) appear in We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Episode 3.

Bisma (Faith Omole), Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Ayesha ( Juliette Motamed), and Amina (Anjana Vasan) appear in We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Saima Khalid/Peacock

After a hiatus, the quirky rock band comedy We Are Lady Parts returns for Season 2 on Peacock in May.

Get ready to rock out because We Are Lady Parts is back for its highly anticipated second season on Peacock. The show about a Gen Z all-women rock band initially aired the pilot in 2018, and the full six-episode Season 1 aired in 2021. After a long hiatus, the show returns with six new episodes on May 30 on Peacock. Here’s what we know so far about the new season of We Are Lady Parts.

What is We Are Lady Parts about?

We Are Lady Parts is a Peacock original comedy, and is the entertaining story of how Amina (Anjana Vasan), a shy, naïve graduate student who spends more time with microbes than people, becomes the newest member of Lady Parts, an all-women Muslim punk rock group. Each member of the band is uniquely complex, with the show exploring friendship, familial obligations, and society's expectations of women.

Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Amina (Anjana Vasan), Bisma (Faith Omole), Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) appear in We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Saima Khalid/Peacock

Who stars in We Are Lady Parts? The cast includes Anjana Vasan as Amina, Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, Faith Omole as Bisma, Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Aiysha Hart as Noor, Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan, and Shobu Kapoor as Seema. Season 2 will also feature some guest stars including Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai and actress Meera Syal.

What's going on in We Are Lady Parts Season 2?

In these First Look images, we find out that Season 2 of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo.

As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions, and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted.

Amina (Anjana Vasan) appears in We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Saima Khalid/Peacock

Nida Manzoor, creator, writer, director, and executive producer of We Are Lady Parts said in a press release that this season will go bigger and deeper into each member of the Gen Z group’s background: “In Season 2, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them facing new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls and banter of season one. The music is bigger too - more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band - is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much.” Manzoor added this season will also be bolder and sillier.

The show is produced by Working Title Television (WTTV), which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 begins streaming on May 30 on Peacock.

Binge the first season of We Are Lady Parts on Peacock.