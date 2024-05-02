Does The Fall Guy Have a Post-Credits Scene?

A Message of Hope and Love | The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Peacock | NBC

Wait just a second, The Fall Guy fans! Stay in your seats until we explain why.

One of the formula features of the classic '80s television series The Fall Guy was its "case of the week" format in which stuntman Colt Seavers (Lee Majors) chased down criminals in his side gig as a bounty hunter. While Universal Pictures' theatrical adaptation of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling as a modern day version of Seavers, doesn't include the bounty hunter side hustle, the character is tasked by producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) to track down missing actor Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

RELATED: Is The Fall Guy Based on a TV Show? What to Know About the Original Fall Guy

But aside from the core mystery of the film, the big question is should you stick around beyond the credits to get closure regarding this major plot point?

Does The Fall Guy movie have a post-credit scene? The Fall Guy does have one mid-credits scene, but no post-credit scene at the very end of the credits.

As the credits roll and Blake Shelton's cover of "Unknown Stuntman" theme plays in the background, director David Leitch takes one more opportunity to thank his crew with a super cut of behind-the-scenes footage and bloopers from many of the film's stunt set pieces.

But as the song and footage come to an end, a surprise tag comes up saying: "Previously on... The Fall Guy."

The Fall Guy's Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in the trailer for The Fall Guy. Photo: Universal Pictures

The audience is suddenly back in the narrative once more, returned to the final stunt sequence after Seavers lands on the crash pad. This time, we get to see the police arrive ready to arrest Ryder. Amongst the law enforcement are television's Colt Seavers and Jody Morano — actors Lee Majors and Heather Thomas — in their much-anticipated cameo appearances. They're ready to get their man, just like they did four decades ago.

RELATED: ACTION! Go Inside The World of Movie Stunts With Explosive (Literally!) New Docu-Series

Before they can cuff Ryder, he turns and runs, right into a cluster of special effects explosives that ignites and literally obliterates Ryder in his tracks. The immediate reaction is given to Ryder's long suffering assistant, Alma Milan(Stephanie Hsu), who wastes no time calling Jason Momoa's team... solving the mystery of how he replaced Ryder in the final cut of Jody Moreno's (Emily Blunt) directorial debut, Metalstorm.

The Fall Guy is out in theaters now. Get tickets here!