The Fall Guy: All About Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson & Their 4 Children

Though Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt share the leading roles in Universal's upcoming action-comedy The Fall Guy, they're not the only major stars on the project. Joining them on this wild adventure, a love letter to movie stunts and the people who make them happen, is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, star of films like Godzilla and Bullet Train.

In the film, Taylor-Johnson plays Tom Ryder, a major action movie star whose arrogance and recklessness send stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) on a wild chase to recover the actor and save director Jody Moreno's (Blunt) film. It's a role full of wonderful moments of self-aware movie star comedy for Johnson, who's no stranger to roles in major blockbusters.

But of course, Taylor-Johnson's not all about spending his days on movie sets. He's also a family man, with a wife and four children who he prioritizes above even the loftiest of film roles. With that in mind, ahead of The Fall Guy, let's take a closer look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's family.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani at Matadero Madrid on March 07, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson?

An actor for most of his life, Aaron Taylor-Johnson met his future wife, director and artist Sam Taylor-Wood, on the set of the film Nowhere Boy in 2009. The film marked her feature directorial debut, and one of his meatiest roles up to the point. He starred in the film as a young John Lennon, and the chemistry between director and actor was immediate. By the end of the shoot, they were dating. They married in 2012, at which point they merged their surnames to create a new hyphenated surname of "Taylor-Johnson." The actor made the name change official when he insisted that the marketing team on 2012's Anna Karenina include his new last name in promotional materials.

“I said: ‘I want it changed! This is important,'" he told The Guardian. “It felt beautiful. It felt right.”

Aaron was 19 when they met, while Sam was in her 40s. For Aaron, though, he says the age gap doesn't matter. What mattered to him was living his life at his own pace, and that meant going from acting professionally throughout his teens to being a husband and father by his early 20s. In an interview with Rolling Stone U.K., Taylor-Johnson said he finds the criticism over the age gap frustrating and confusing.

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that," he said. "What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Sam Taylor-Wood, actor Aaron Johnson Abby Greenheart and Angelica Jopling attend the Closing Gala premiere of Nowhere Boy during the The Times BFI London Film Festival held at the Odeon Leicester Square on October 29, 2009 in London, England. Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage

How Many Children Do Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Have?

Early in their relationship, Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson set about creating a family together, one that now includes "four gorgeous daughters," as he told Rolling Stone U.K. Two of those daughters are Sam Taylor-Johnson's from a previous marriage, now in their late twenties and late teens, respectively. The other two, now both in early adolescence, were born in 2010 and 2012. When his daughters were born, Aaron found himself immediately prioritizing time with his children over pursuing franchise roles.

“I wanted, purely, to be with my babies,” he told Esquire. “I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like.”

These days, the Taylor-Johnsons live on a farm in England, where they spend quality time together and do their best to keep the lives of their children private. For Aaron, that means focusing on daily life more, and cherishing the privacy.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff," he told Esquire. "Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities — that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”

