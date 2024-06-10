Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Christina Aguilera's "When You Wish Upon a Star" Cover Is a Dream Come True
The Voice Coach alum's cover of this beloved tune is just heavenly.
Christina Aguilera lent her soaring vocals to two Disney classics, "When You Wish Upon a Star" and "Reflection," and the result was predictably gorgeous. A few years back, the former The Voice Coach performed at the Disney World 50th anniversary celebration in Orlando, Florida, accompanied by what looked like a full orchestra. To make it even better, Aguilera dressed as a fairy tale princess in a billowing white gown, elbow-length gloves, a pearl necklace and a tiara. Watch her performances here.
About "When You Wish Upon a Star" and "Reflection"
"When You Wish Upon a Star" was written for the 1940 animated film Pinocchio and is considered the Disney company's anthem, with its opening notes playing over the logo at the start of many Disney films. The "dream come true" idea is present throughout Disney parks, making it a fitting choice for a Disney World celebration.
"Reflection" is a different kind of anthem. The title character in 1998's Mulan sings the ballad to express how she does not feel comfortable in the role her family and society have placed her in. It has since become associated with the LGBTQ+ community. It's also the song that essentially launched Aguilera, as her version of it, recorded for the soundtrack (Lea Salonga sings as Mulan in the movie), was her first-ever single, released when the singer was just 18 years old. Its success helped her get signed to RCA Records and launch her career.
The lyrics to "When You Wish Upon A Star"
When you wish upon a star
Make no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you
If your heart is in your dream
No request is too extreme
When you wish upon a star
As dreamers do
Fate is kind
She brings to those who love
The sweet fulfillment of
Their secret longing
Like a bolt out of the blue
Fate steps in and sees you through
When you wish upon a star
Your dream comes true
The lyrics to "Reflection"
Look at me
You may think that you see who I really am
But you'll never know me
Everyday, it's as if I play a part
Now I see, if I wear a mask I can fool the world
But I cannot fool my heart
Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?
When will my reflection show who I am inside?
I am now in a world where
I have to hide my heart and what I believe in
But somehow I will show the world
What's inside my heart and be loved for who I am
Who is the girl I see, staring straight back at me?
Why is my reflection someone I don't know?
Must I pretend that I'm someone else for all time?
When will my reflection show, who I am inside?
There's a heart that must be free to fly
That burns with the need to know the reason why
Why must we all conceal what we think, how we feel?
Must there be a secret me I'm forced to hide?
I won't pretend that I'm someone else for all time
When will my reflection show who I am inside?
When will my reflection show who I am inside?