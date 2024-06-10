Christina Aguilera's "When You Wish Upon a Star" Cover Is a Dream Come True

Christina Aguilera lent her soaring vocals to two Disney classics, "When You Wish Upon a Star" and "Reflection," and the result was predictably gorgeous. A few years back, the former The Voice Coach performed at the Disney World 50th anniversary celebration in Orlando, Florida, accompanied by what looked like a full orchestra. To make it even better, Aguilera dressed as a fairy tale princess in a billowing white gown, elbow-length gloves, a pearl necklace and a tiara. Watch her performances here.

About "When You Wish Upon a Star" and "Reflection"

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

"When You Wish Upon a Star" was written for the 1940 animated film Pinocchio and is considered the Disney company's anthem, with its opening notes playing over the logo at the start of many Disney films. The "dream come true" idea is present throughout Disney parks, making it a fitting choice for a Disney World celebration.

Christina Aguilera attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Reflection" is a different kind of anthem. The title character in 1998's Mulan sings the ballad to express how she does not feel comfortable in the role her family and society have placed her in. It has since become associated with the LGBTQ+ community. It's also the song that essentially launched Aguilera, as her version of it, recorded for the soundtrack (Lea Salonga sings as Mulan in the movie), was her first-ever single, released when the singer was just 18 years old. Its success helped her get signed to RCA Records and launch her career.

RELATED: Watching 12-Year-Old Christina Aguilera Sing Whitney Houston Is Jaw-Dropping

The lyrics to "When You Wish Upon A Star"

When you wish upon a star

Make no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you

If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do

Fate is kind

She brings to those who love

The sweet fulfillment of

Their secret longing

Like a bolt out of the blue

Fate steps in and sees you through

When you wish upon a star

Your dream comes true

RELATED: Christina Aguilera's Rendition of "Ave Maria" Will Make You Cry

The lyrics to "Reflection"

Look at me

You may think that you see who I really am

But you'll never know me

Everyday, it's as if I play a part

Now I see, if I wear a mask I can fool the world

But I cannot fool my heart

Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?

When will my reflection show who I am inside?

I am now in a world where

I have to hide my heart and what I believe in

But somehow I will show the world

What's inside my heart and be loved for who I am

Who is the girl I see, staring straight back at me?

Why is my reflection someone I don't know?

Must I pretend that I'm someone else for all time?

When will my reflection show, who I am inside?

There's a heart that must be free to fly

That burns with the need to know the reason why

Why must we all conceal what we think, how we feel?

Must there be a secret me I'm forced to hide?

I won't pretend that I'm someone else for all time

When will my reflection show who I am inside?

When will my reflection show who I am inside?