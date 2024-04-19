Kelly Clarkson Admits To John Lithgow She Looked For Harry The Sasquatch In The Woods As A Kid

Olympian Allyson Felix Announces the Birth of Her 2nd Child — and Reveals His Name

Congratulations, Felix fam! Allyson Felix, the retired, history-making track and field athlete with 11 Olympic medals to her name, is now a mom of two.

She and her husband, sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson, just shared the exciting news that they welcomed a baby boy and revealed the baby's name. Read their inspirational story, below.

Allyson Felix welcomes a baby boy

Already the parents of 5-year-old daughter Camryn, Felix and Ferguson announced their second child was on his way in November 2023, revealing that after some struggles with fertility, they were able to conceive via IVF.

On April 19, Felix revealed that she had successfully delivered her son, Trey, with the help of her doula and doctor, and the support of her husband, writing on Instagram, "After the traumatic and life threatening delivery I had with Cammy due to severe pre-eclampsia, the most important thing I wanted from this birth was for my son and I to survive. I’m so grateful to God that we did!🤍🙏🏾 I was blessed to have the unmedicated [vaginal birth after caesarean] that I wanted so badly. Instead of sharing the usual challenges and traumas around birthing, I get to share the most beautiful, powerful, ridiculously hard yet insanely rewarding experience."

RELATED: Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Saying "Mama" for the First Time Will Make You Happy Cry

Allyson Felix of the United States with her gold medal after the United States team won the 4x 400m relay final at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 7th, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

She added, "My heart is bursting with gratitude because, this time it’s a story of joy and healing. Having a doctor who looked like me, understood my fear, listened and made me feel safe was everything!" People confirms that the baby boy was born on April 10, and that his full name is Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III.

Fellow athletes including figure skater Michelle Kwan, swimmer Natalie Coughlin and tennis champ Naomi Osaka left ecstatic comments on Felix's post, which shows serene black and white photos of her family just after Trey's arrival. In one especially tender snapshot, the second in this slideshow, Ferguson beams as he watches his wife and son bond.

Allyson Felix is a maternal health advocate

Ever since she experienced life-threatening pre-eclampsia during her first pregnancy, Felix has used her platform to spread awareness about the particular challenges and high risks that expectant Black mothers face, a cause that she was further galvanized on after the tragic passing of her relay teammate, Tori Bowie, from postpartum complications.

Allyson Felix attends TheWrap Presents Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

In June 2023, Felix wrote in a Time op-ed, "I would love to have another child. That’s something that I know for sure. But will I be here to raise that child? That’s a very real concern." Thankfully, that dream is now a reality in the best way.

RELATED: Simone Biles opens up about "Twisties" Struggles, Viral Backlash to Her Husband's Interview

Check out NBC's Olympic coverage starting July 26 with the Opening Ceremony in Paris. In addition to NBC's traditional coverage, every event will be streamed live on Peacock.