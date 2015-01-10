Premiere Date

September 24, 2015

Starring

Jack Coleman as Noah Bennet

Zachary Levi as Luke Collins

Robbie Kay as Tommy Clark

Kiki Sukezane as Miko Otomo

Ryan Guzman as Carlos Gutierrez

Rya Kihlstedt as Erica Kravid

Gatlin Kate James as Emily Duval

Henry Zebrowski as Quentin Frady

Judith Shekoni as Joanne Collins

Danika Yarosh as Malina Bennet A continuation of the science-fiction drama series "Heroes," "Heroes Reborn" is a 13-episode television event miniseries that chronicles the lives of ordinary people who discover they possess extraordinary abilities. Tim Kring, creator and executive producer of "Heroes," returned to helm the story, which picks up five years after the final events of the original. A digital series, "Dark Matters," launched prior to the show's premiere to introduce the new characters and storylines, including the events of a terrorist attack that decimated the city of Odessa, Texas. Blamed for the tragic event, those with extraordinary abilities, now known as Evos, are in hiding or on the run from those with nefarious motives. Noah Bennet, aka HRG (Jack Coleman, "Heroes"), has been off the grid until conspiracy theorist Quentin Frady (Henry Zebrowski, "Crashing") finds him and opens his eyes to the truth behind the Odessa tragedy. Meanwhile, others are discovering their newfound skills, including awkward teen Tommy (Robbie Kay, "Once Upon a Time"), who just wants to win the girl of his dreams, Emily (Gatlin Green, "Criminal Minds"); Malina (Danika Yarosh, "Shameless"), a bold and ethereal teenager with a sheltered upbringing; Miko (Kiki Sukezane, "Westworld"), a young Japanese woman trying to track down her missing father; and Carlos (Ryan Guzman, "9-1-1"), a former soldier trying to become a different kind of hero. These new heroes are threatened by vigilantes Luke (Zachary Levi, "Chuck") and Joanne (Judith Shekoni, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2"), who are systematically hunting Evos to avenge a tragic loss, and Erica (Rya Kihlstedt, "Dexter"), the head of the highly successful tech conglomerate Renautas with an agenda of her own. And all their fates are bound to those of heroes from the past, including Hiro Nakamura (Masi Oka, "Hawaii Five-0"), Matt Parkman (Greg Grunberg, "Alias"), Mohinder Suresh (Sendhil Ramamurthy, "Beauty and the Beast") and the Haitian (Jimmy Jean-Louis, "Claws"), among others. Together, their ultimate destiny is nothing less than saving the world and mankind. Other notable series guest stars and recurring cast include Noah Gray-Cabey ("Code Black"), Cristine Rose ("Trial & Error"), Francesca Eastwood ("Oh, You Pretty Things!"), Pruitt Taylor Vince ("The Mentalist"), Peter Mooney ("Rookie Blue"), Eve Harlow ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Nazneen Contractor ("Ransom"), Dylan Bruce ("Midnight, Texas"), Clé Bennett ("Homeland"), Hiro Kanagawa ("iZombie") and Michael Therriault ("Hemlock Grove").