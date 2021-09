Also available on the nbc app

Zoey's attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems; the Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily's sister, Jenna, comes to "help" with the baby.

Available until 01/06/22

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen Carmen Cusak

S2 E2 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Comedy Primetime

Lionsgate Television