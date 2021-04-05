Main Content

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 2

S2 E804/04/21

Zoey's Extraordinary Birthday
Also available on the nbc app

It's Zoey's 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly, she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.

Available until 01/06/22
Appearing:Jane LevyPeter GallagherJohn StewartSkylar AstinAlex NewellMary Steenburgen
Tags: zoey's extraordinary playlist, nbc zoey's playlist, watch zoey's extraordinary playlist episode, season 2 episode 8, Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, alex newell, john clarence stewart, andrew leeds, alice lee, michael thomas grant, kapil talwalkar, musical tv show
S2 E843 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
  • Season 2

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.