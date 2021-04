Also available on the nbc app

Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin) sing "A Moment Like This" by Kelly Clarkson, "I'll Make Love to You" by Boyz II Men and "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" by Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly.

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen