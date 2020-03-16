Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
SUNDAYS 9/8c

Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart Take the Whisper Challenge - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

CLIP03/16/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Skylar Astin (Max) and John Clarence Stewart (Simon) take the Whisper Challenge to see if they can read each other's lips and identify song lyrics.

Appearing:Jane LevyPeter GallagherJohn StewartSkylar AstinAlex NewellMary Steenburgen
Tags: Whisper Challenge, behind the scenes, bts, zoey's extraordinary playlist, Jane Levy, watch full episodes, alex newell, Skylar Astin, NBC comedy, john clarence stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, zoey's extraordinary playlist episode 2
S1 E52 minWeb ExclusiveDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Max Sings "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/17/20
Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart Take the Whisper Challenge - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/16/20
Zoey Caught Feelings for Simon and His Fiancée Knows - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/15/20
Mo Helps Zoey Live with Failure - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/10/20
Zoey Is Caught Off Guard by Her Brother’s Confrontation - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/08/20
Mo Sings "This Little Light of Mine" - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/03/20
Alex Newell Answers 10 Questions - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/02/20
Mo's Past Revealed to Zoey - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 03/01/20
Zoey Witnesses "Jesus Christ Superstar" and Joan's Marital Issues - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/25/20
Behind-the-Scenes SPRQPOINT Set Tour - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/24/20
Mo Tells Zoey to Help Joan Get Satisfaction - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/23/20
Where to Watch New Episodes - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/23/20
This Season on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Every Song Will Reveal One of Their Secrets
CLIP 02/20/20
Zoey's Uncomfortable Chat Cut Short by Max - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/18/20
Zoey and Mo Solve the Moondance Mystery - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/16/20
Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham & More Guess NBC Theme Songs - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/16/20
Jane Levy, Skylar Astin and More Warm It Up in the Booth - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 02/15/20
Is Zoey in a Love Triangle - or Just Living in Denial?
CLIP 01/21/20
Zoey's Dad Shocks Her with a Song
CLIP 01/10/20
Zoey's Freaking the Eff Out!
CLIP 01/07/20
First Look: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
CLIP 12/31/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S1 E6 | 03/15/20
Zoey's Extraordinary Night Out
S1 E5 | 03/08/20
Zoey's Extraordinary Failure
S1 E4 | 03/01/20
Zoey's Extraordinary Neighbor
S1 E3 | 02/23/20
Zoey's Extraordinary Boss
S1 E2 | 02/16/20
Zoey's Extraordinary Best Friend
S1 E1 | 01/07/20
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.