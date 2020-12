Also available on the nbc app

Watch this Season 1 recap of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist featuring Zoey (Jane Levy), Max (Skylar Astin), Mo (Alex Newell), Simon (John Clarence Stewart), and more to get ready for Season 2, premiering Tuesday, Jan 5 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen