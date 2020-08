Also available on the NBC app

Abigail (Sandra Mae Frank) and the Deaf West Theatre Company perform Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" as Zoey (Jane Levy) watches the conflict play out between Abigail and her father Howie (Zak Orth).

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen