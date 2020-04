Also available on the NBC app

Zoey lets Max go work for a rival team, but Joan is determined to get him back. Watch an all-new episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sunday, April 19 at 9/8c on NBC, and streaming the next day.

Available until 04/20/20

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen