Max (Skylar Astin) and Simon (John Clarence Stewart) sing Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" right after reassuring Zoey (Jane Levy) they are cool about being friends despite their shared history.

Available until 01/05/22

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen