Austin Winsberg chats with the cast and choreographer about shooting the first season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Featuring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart and more.

