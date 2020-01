Also available on the NBC app

Mo wants to know more about the two men in Zoey's life so she can decide if she's Team Simon or Team Max, but Zoey insists there are no teams. Watch all-new episodes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, starting Sunday, February 16 at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen