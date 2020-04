Also available on the NBC app

Jane Levy, DJ Kurs and Sandra Mae Frank take you behind the scenes of this week's episode to see how the cast and crew work with Deaf West Theatre to create an entire storyline in sign language. Watch the all-new episode Sunday at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: Jane Levy Peter Gallagher John Stewart Skylar Astin Alex Newell Mary Steenburgen