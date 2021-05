Also available on the nbc app

Join Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin) and writer Zora Bikangaga for a roundtable discussion on the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist episode "Zoey's Extraordinary Reckoning."

