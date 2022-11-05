Main Content

S3 E111/04/22

The People Need You

After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call. In 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince. In 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he's a winner.

TV-14Comedy Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Dwayne Johnson
Available until 11/05/23
