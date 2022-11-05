PREMIERE
Main Content
S3 E111/04/22
The People Need You
After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call. In 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince. In 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he's a winner.
TV-14Comedy Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Dwayne Johnson
Available until 11/05/23
Tags: Young Rock, Young Rock nbc, comedy, Dwayne Johnson, joseph lee anderson, stacey leilua, adrian groulx, bradley constant, uli latukefu, ana tuisila, john tui, fasitua amosa, Season 3, Episode 1, premiere, season premiere, season 3 premiere
- Most Recent
- Highlight
- Sneak Peek
- Trailer
- Web Exclusive
Clips
- Dwayne Johnson and More Celebrate AAPI VoicesCLIP 05/31/22
- Dwayne Johnson, Miranda Rae Mayo and More as NBC Celebrates AAPI VoicesCLIP 05/25/22
- Best Slams, Tags and Wrestlings Moments from Season 2 | NBC's Young RockCLIP 05/24/22
- Dewey Chooses Wrestling Over Football | NBC's Young RockCLIP 04/12/22
- Young Rock Season 2 First LookCLIP 03/14/22
- YOUNG ROCK | Season 2 | Official TrailerCLIP 03/08/22
- Dwayne Johnson Knows Football | NBC's Young RockCLIP 02/11/22
- André the Giant Opens Dewey's Mind - Young RockCLIP 03/30/21
- Dewey Gets Reamed at Zales - Young RockCLIP 03/23/21
- Dwayne Johnson Almost Gave Up - Young RockCLIP 03/16/21
- Will Rocky Johnson Betray His Family? - Young RockCLIP 03/02/21
- "Soulman" Rocky Johnson Helps Dwayne Win Over Karen - Young RockCLIP 02/23/21
- Dwayne Johnson's Dad Teaches Him About Working the Gimmick - Young RockCLIP 02/16/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.