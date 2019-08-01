In order to please Zeus, Hercules, with the help of Iolaus and Jason, retrieves a mysterious chalice but ends up getting abducted by a giant bird.
Appearing:
Tags: young hercules, young hercules episode, Ryan Gosling, dean o'gorman, chris conrad, iolaus, jason, Kevin Smith, nathaniel lees, joel tobeck, sharon tyrell, angela dotchin, young hercules series premiere, the treasure of zeus, ares, strife, kora
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.