Hercules thinks he has found a great new party place when his new friend Orpheus introduces him to the god Bacchus, but soon discovers he's in danger of becoming part of the Bacchae cult.
Appearing:Ryan HerculesDean IolausChris Jason
Tags: young hercules, young hercules episode, ryan gosling, dean o'gorman, chris conrad, iolaus, jason, nathaniel lees, jodie rimmer, morgan fairhead, kieran hutchison, cheiron, lilith, orpheus, bacchus, bacchae, the lure of the lyre
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.