Keeping Up With the Jasons

When Kora delivers to Jason a beautiful sword and shield that belonged to his father for his birthday, Hercules attempts to outdo Jason by having his half-brother Hephaestus make him special weapons.
Appearing:Ryan HerculesDean IolausChris Jason
