Herc's Nemesis

Hercules convinces Nemesis, the Goddess of Justice, who has become Hera's reluctant assassin, to defy Hera's orders by sparing the life of a mortal, causing Hera to send a killer after the two of them.
Appearing:Ryan HerculesDean IolausChris Jason
