Reformed cult member Orpheus and his girlfriend Eurydice return to play a sold-out concert, but Hercules soon realizes that the music is changing all the listeners into Bacchae.
Appearing:Ryan HerculesDean IolausChris Jason
Tags: young hercules, young hercules episode, ryan gosling, dean o'gorman, chris conrad, iolaus, jason, kevin smith, nathaniel lees, morgan fairhead, kieren hutchison, lawrence makoare, victoria howat, ares, cheiron, orpheus, eurydice, bacchus, bacchae, fame
