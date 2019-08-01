When Hercules discovers Lilith is missing, he begins to suspect someone is setting up the Centaurs and Amazons and works to expose Discord and Strife's plot.
Appearing:
Tags: young hercules, young hercules episode, Ryan Gosling, dean o'gorman, chris conrad, iolaus, jason, Kevin Smith, nathaniel lees, katrina browne, jodie rimmer, joel tobeck, meighan desmond, alison bruce, timothy lee, ares, cheiron, cyane, amazons, lilith, battle lines part 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.