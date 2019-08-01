Young Hercules
S1 E12 10/02/98

Battle Lines, Part 2
When Hercules discovers Lilith is missing, he begins to suspect someone is setting up the Centaurs and Amazons and works to expose Discord and Strife's plot.

Season 1
S1 E1 | 09/12/98
The Treasure of Zeus
S1 E2 | 09/16/98
Between Friends
S1 E3 | 09/17/98
What a Crockery
S1 E4 | 09/18/98
Herc and Seek
S1 E5 | 09/19/98
Girl Trouble
S1 E6 | 09/22/98
Teacher's Pests
S1 E7 | 09/24/98
Inn Trouble
S1 E8 | 09/25/98
Keeping Up with the Jasons
S1 E9 | 09/26/98
Amazon Grace
S1 E10 | 09/29/98
Cyrano de Hercules
S1 E11 | 10/01/98
Battle Lines, Part 1
S1 E12 | 10/02/98
Battle Lines, Part 2
S1 E13 | 10/03/98
Forgery
S1 E14 | 10/07/98
No Way Out
S1 E15 | 10/09/98
Ares on Trial
S1 E16 | 10/10/98
Down and Out in Academy Hills
S1 E17 | 10/24/98
Winner Takes All
S1 E18 | 10/29/98
A Serpent's Tooth
S1 E19 | 10/30/98
The Lure of the Lyre
S1 E20 | 10/31/98
Fame
S1 E21 | 11/03/98
Lyre, Liar
S1 E22 | 11/04/98
A Lady in Hades
S1 E23 | 11/05/98
The Mysteries of Life
S1 E24 | 11/06/98
Dad Always Liked Me Best
S1 E25 | 11/10/98
Herc's Nemesis
S1 E26 | 11/11/98
Cold Feet
S1 E27 | 11/12/98
Mommy Dearests
S1 E28 | 11/13/98
In Your Dreams
S1 E29 | 11/18/98
Sisters
S1 E30 | 11/19/98
The Golden Bow
S1 E31 | 11/20/98
Home for the Holidays
S1 E32 | 11/24/98
Cram-Ped
S1 E33 | 02/01/99
Con Ares
S1 E34 | 02/02/99
Get Jason
S1 E35 | 02/03/99
My Fair Lilith
S1 E36 | 02/04/99
Hind Sight
S1 E37 | 02/05/99
The Head That Wears the Crown
S1 E38 | 02/17/99
Me, Myself and Eye
S1 E39 | 02/22/99
The Skeptic
S1 E40 | 02/23/99
Iolaus Goes Stag
S1 E41 | 02/24/99
Adventures in the Forbidden Zone
S1 E42 | 02/25/99
The Prize
S1 E43 | 02/26/99
The Beasts Beneath
S1 E44 | 03/02/99
Parents' Day
S1 E45 | 03/08/99
Life for a Life
S1 E46 | 03/10/99
Under Siege
S1 E47 | 03/11/99
Mila
S1 E48 | 05/12/99
Apollo
S1 E49 | 05/13/99
Ill Wind
S1 E50 | 05/14/99
Valley of the Shadow
