World of Dance
TUESDAYS 10/9c

Upper Division's Josh & Erica Dance to "Mount Everest" by Labrinth - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

CLIP06/04/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Urban dancers Josh and Erica perform to "Mount Everest" by Labrinth during the World of Dance Qualifiers.

Available until 06/06/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Ne-Yo, derek hough, Warehouse, Surprise, world of dance qualifiers, qualifiers, first round, Mount Everest, labrinth, josh and erica, upper division, urban dancers
S4 E23 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Upper Division's Josh & Erica Dance to "Mount Everest" by Labrinth - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/04/20
Styles & Emma: Backstage to Main Stage, The Qualifiers - World of Dance 2020
CLIP 06/04/20
Juniors James & Harris Dance to "Moment of Silence" by Lucidious - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Junior Team 305 Dances to "Adrenaline" by DJ Mendez - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Upper Team UPeepz Dance to "Get Back" by Ludacris - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Styles & Emma Dance to "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Upper Team The Rise Dances to "6 Foot 7 Foot" by Lil Wayne - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Luca & Alessandra Dance to "A Evaristo Carriego" by Metropole - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 06/02/20
Indigenous Enterprise: "Indian City/The Ripper" by Tribe Called Red/Northern Cree - World of Dance
CLIP 06/02/20
Bailey and Kida: Front Row, The Qualifiers - World of Dance 2020
CLIP 05/31/20
The Williams Fam - Backstage to Main Stage - The Qualifiers Performance
CLIP 05/28/20
Upper Team Oxygen Dances to "Lovely" by Billie Eilish and Khalid - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Upper Division's Jake & Chau Dance to "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Upper Team The Williams Fam Dances to "Cartier" by Dopebwoy - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Savannah Manzel Dances to Celine Dion's "River Deep, Mountain High" - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Jefferson y Adrianita Salsa to "Dos Jueyes" by Celia Cruz - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Junior Team grvmnt Dances to "Dum-Dum" by Tedashii - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/26/20
Junior Division Bailey & Kida Dance to "Off the Rip" by DaBaby - World of Dance Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 05/22/20
World of Dance, Season 4: First Look - The Judges Share the Surprises in Store
CLIP 05/22/20
Fall in Love with Jennifer Lopez - World of Dance 2020
CLIP 02/01/20
Ellie & Ava - Front Row The Cut Performance
CLIP 10/10/19
Unity LA - Front Row The Cut Performance
CLIP 09/26/19
Upper Acts & Junior Team Freestyle
CLIP 04/13/19
Derek and NE-YO's Wardrobe Mix-Up
CLIP 03/22/19
#WODChallenge: Part 1
CLIP 03/14/19
Tobias & the EZtwins: Backstage to Main Stage
CLIP 03/06/19
Jennifer and Kelly's Mix-Up
CLIP 02/26/19
The Best NE-YO Reactions
CLIP 10/10/18
The Best Derek Hough Reactions
CLIP 10/03/18
The Best JLo Reactions
CLIP 09/26/18
Poreotics - Front Row
CLIP 08/12/18
DNA - Confessional
CLIP 07/11/18
Ashley & Zack - Confessional
CLIP 07/11/18
Making of Dance Battle
CLIP 05/30/18
How Well Do You Know JLo?
CLIP 08/08/17
Les Twins Talk World of Dance
CLIP 08/08/17
World of Dance Who's Who?
CLIP 05/27/17
Season 4
  • Season 4
  • Season 3

Episodes

NEW
S4 E2 | 06/02/20
The Qualifiers 2
PREMIERE
S4 E1 | 05/26/20
The Qualifiers 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.