Hip-hop dancers The Young Cast perform to "Bohemian Rhapsody" by David Garrett and Panic! At the Disco during the World of Dance Semi-Finals.
Available until 08/04/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Ne-Yo, derek hough, main stage, world of dance the semi-finals, the semi-finals, bohemian rhapsody, david garrett, the young cast, junior division, hip-hop, Panic! at the Disco
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.