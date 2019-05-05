The Kings - World Finals

Upper Team The Kings performs to "O Fortuna (Camina Burana)" and "Aadevadanna Eedevadanna" in the World of Dance World Final.
Available until 05/05/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: world of dance season 3, world of dance season 3 finals, world of dance final, world of dance finals, world final, kings, kings world of dance, o fortuna camina burana, jennifer lopez, ne-yo, derek hough, aadevadanna eedevadanna, sardaar gabbar singh ost
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.