The Kings - Front Row World Final Performance

The Kings take on "O Fortuna (Carmina Burana)" & "Aadevadanna Eedevadanna" in the World of Dance World Final.
Available until 05/08/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: world of dance, world of dance in studio, world of dance rehearsal, world of dance behind the scenes, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod in studio, wod performance, the kings, the kings world of dance, o fortuna (carmina burana), aadevadanna eedevadanna
S3 E122 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.