Redemption: Junior Division - The Duels

The two highest-scoring eliminated acts of the Junior division battle to "Battle Scars" in World of Dance Redemption.
Available until 03/31/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: wod, season 3 episode 7, the duels 3, jennifer lopez, ne-yo, derek hough, house of tap, kayla mak, kayla mak the duels, house of tap the duels, kayla mak world of dance, world of dance, best of world of dance, dance, dance competition, redemption, battle scars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.