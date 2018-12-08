Poreotics - Front Row

Matt Nguyen, Can Nguyen, Chad Mayate, Lawrence Devera and Poreotics compete to "Need You" by Dillon Francis.
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughJenna Dewan
Tags: world of dance, watch world of dance, world of dance highlight, world of dance duels, the duels, wod duels, wod vs, season 2, episode 11, poreotics, poreotics duel, poreotics wod, upper team, need you, dillon francis, front row, best view, wod bts, wod stage, wod front row
S2 E111 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.