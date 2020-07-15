Urban dance group Oxygen performs to "Santa Maria" by The Gotan Project during the World of Dance Duels Redemption.
Available until 07/15/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Ne-Yo, derek hough, Warehouse, Surprise, world of dance the duels, the duels, first round, santa maria, the gotan project, oxygen, upper division, urban dance, Redemption
