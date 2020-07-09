Compare Oxygen's onstage performance to Gotan Project's "Santa Maria" in The Redemption round of The Duels with their rehearsal before the show.
Available until 07/10/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, world of dance backstage to main stage, world of dance rehearsal, world of dance behind the scenes, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod backstage to main stage, wod performance, oxygen, santa maria, Redemption
S4 E61 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.