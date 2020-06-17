Contemporary jazz dancers Project 21 perform to "Rich Girl" by Gwen Stefani during the World of Dance Qualifiers.
Available until 07/17/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Ne-Yo, derek hough, Warehouse, Surprise, world of dance qualifiers, qualifiers, first round, Rich Girl, gwen stefani, Project 21, junior division, popping dancers, callback
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.