Julian & Charlize - Front Row The Cut Performance

Junior Division duo Julian & Charlize perform to 112's "Dance with Me" in the World of Dance The Cut.
Available until 04/22/20
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughScott Evans
Tags: world of dance, world of dance front row, world of dance uncut, world of dance unedited, world of dance best of, wod, wod nbc, wod front row, wod performance, upper team, julian & charlize, dance with me, The Cut, julian & charlize world of dance, 112
S3 E122 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.