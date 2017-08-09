World of Dance's Derek, Jenna and NE-YO compete in a game of This or That to see who knows Jennifer Lopez best.
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek HoughJenna Dewan
Tags: nbc world of dance, how well do you know jlo, watch world of dance video, ne-yo judge, jenna dewan tatum host, derek hough judge, jennifer lopez world of dance, jlo world of dance, season 1 world of dance, world of dance this or that, jennifer lopez judge
S1 E102 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.