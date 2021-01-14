Main Content

World of Dance
WATCH EPISODES

grvmnt: Backstage to Main Stage, The Duels - World of Dance 2020

CLIP08/12/20
Also available on the nbc app

Compare grvmnt's onstage performance in The Duels to their rehearsal before the show to "Godzilla."

Available until 07/22/21
Appearing:Jennifer LopezDerek Hough
Tags: world of dance, world of dance backstage to main stage, world of dance rehearsal, world of dance behind the scenes, world of dance best of, wod, wod backstage to main stage, wod performance, grvmnt, Godzilla, kelly eminem
S4 E121 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Season 4

Episodes

S4 E12 | 08/12/20
The World Final
S4 E11 | 08/11/20
The Semi-Finals 2
S4 E10 | 08/04/20
The Semi-Finals 1
S4 E9 | 07/28/20
The Duels 4
S4 E8 | 07/21/20
The Duels 3
S4 E7 | 07/14/20
The Duels 2
S4 E6 | 06/30/20
The Duels 1
S4 E5 | 06/23/20
The Callbacks
S4 E4 | 06/16/20
The Qualifiers 4
S4 E3 | 06/09/20
The Qualifiers 3
S4 E2 | 06/02/20
The Qualifiers 2
S4 E1 | 05/26/20
The Qualifiers 1
